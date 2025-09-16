Open Menu

ICC Rejects Pakistan’s Request To Remove Match Referee For India Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:07 PM

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

Pakistan’s plea to replace match referee Andy Pycroft in the Asia Cup has been turned down by the ICC, following a handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan encounter  

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sep,16,2025) An Indian cricket website has reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Pakistan’s request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from officiating in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

According to the report, the ICC informed the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) late last night of its decision. Earlier, Pakistan had formally requested Pycroft’s removal after raising concerns over his handling of the post-match handshake issue.

The website further stated that the ICC dismissed Pakistan’s claim that the referee acted under pressure from the Indian team. Instead, the ICC clarified that a representative of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) present at the ground had instructez Pycroft regarding the handshake matter.

In response, Pakistan has warned that it may withdraw from the remaining Asia Cup fixtures if the referee is not replaced, citing biased behavior during its high-profile clash with India

