Five Security Officials Including Captain Martyred In Balochistan: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:24 PM
Military’s media wing says during follow up sanitization operation five terrorists of Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan were killed
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) Five security personnel including a captain were martyred when an improvised explosive device struck security forces in Kech district of Balochistan.
According to the ISPR, during follow up sanitization operation five terrorists of Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan were killed.
Sanitization operation in the surroundings continues to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists left in the area
