Kuwait Oil Price Rises To $73.08 Pb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$1.38 to US$73.08 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to US$71.70 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.
In global markets, the prices of the Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate went up by 45 cents and 61 cents, respectively, to reach $67.44 per barrel and $63.30 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.
