Study Warns Childhood High Blood Pressure Linked To Adult Heart Disease
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 12:15 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) A recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2025 in Baltimore and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has revealed that elevated blood pressure in children as young as seven can significantly increase the risk of premature cardiovascular death.
Traditionally considered a health issue that emerges in adulthood, high blood pressure may have consequences that begin decades earlier. Researchers found that even modestly higher readings in childhood could translate into a 40 to 50 percent greater risk of dying from heart disease by midlife.
Between 1959 and 1965, more than 38,000 children were enrolled at 12 sites across the United States. At the age of seven, their blood pressure levels were measured and adjusted for age, sex and height, in line with clinical guidelines established by the American academy of Pediatrics.
To assess long-term effects, researchers linked this childhood data to the National Death Index, tracking survival and causes of death through 2016. By that time, participants had reached an average age of 54. Out of 38,252 participants, 2,837 had died, including 504 deaths attributed directly to cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks or strokes.
The study highlights the importance of regular screening in children and promoting heart-healthy habits early in life, including balanced diets, regular physical activity, reduced sodium intake, improved sleep, and stress management, to mitigate cardiovascular risk later in life.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease6 minutes ago
-
Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Committee in Kuwait6 minutes ago
-
US tariff of 15% on Japanese auto exports to take effect Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Korea's auto exports grow over 8% in August2 hours ago
-
Pakistan army kills 31 militants in security operations2 hours ago
-
Ruler of Sharjah announces 'Majma' Al-Tawarikh' to debut at SIBF11 hours ago
-
United Nations affirms importance of Quartet's statement on restoring peace, security in Sudan11 hours ago
-
Leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom discuss Middle East situation11 hours ago
-
Final Communiqué of Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit emphasises collective security, categorical rejec ..12 hours ago
-
Embassy of Mexico celebrates National Day12 hours ago
-
US, China reach framework agreement for TikTok13 hours ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands reach in Egypt with new non-stop flights to Assiut13 hours ago