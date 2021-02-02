China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in a month

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) China reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The thirty cases reported on February 1st, is down from 42 cases a day earlier, and marks the lowest total since 24 cases were reported on January 2nd.

The National Health Commission said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,594, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.