PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly (PAC) on Thursday directed the immediate termination of 19 fake employees of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and asked physical verification of all employees of the Authority.

The directive issues during a PAC meeting chaired by chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, following revelations that these appointments were proven to be fraudulent.

The committee also raised concerns over the conversion of amenity plots into commercial properties in violation of Supreme Court orders. It was disclosed that amenity plots, including those of Sindbad Park and South City Hospital, were illegally allotted for commercial purposes by the KDA.

The PAC has instructed the Chief Secretary Sindh to form an investigative committee to probe the matter.

The audit paras of KDA, Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) were reviewed.

Meanwhile, the PAC was also informed about 94 illegal housing schemes operating under HDA. The Director General of Audit objected, stating that 137 illegal schemes are functioning in Hyderabad. In response, HDA DG Asghar Ali Ghanghro clarified that out of the 137 housing schemes, 94 are unauthorized, while 43 have been regularized by builders.

The PAC has directed strict action against all illegal housing societies.