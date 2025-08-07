Open Menu

NA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Passing Of Senior Journalist’s Mother

August 07, 2025

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of senior journalist Incharge PTV World, Syed Namood Muslim

In his condolence message, Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to Syed Namood Muslim and his family, stating that the loss of parents is an irreparable tragedy and a profound emotional shock.

He remarked that the void left by their demise can never be filled.

Speaker Sadiq said he shares the grief of the bereaved family during this difficult time. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and for strength and patience to be granted to the family to bear this profound loss.

