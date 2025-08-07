NA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Passing Of Senior Journalist’s Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:32 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of senior journalist Incharge PTV World, Syed Namood Muslim
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of senior journalist Incharge ptv World, Syed Namood Muslim.
In his condolence message, Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to Syed Namood Muslim and his family, stating that the loss of parents is an irreparable tragedy and a profound emotional shock.
He remarked that the void left by their demise can never be filled.
Speaker Sadiq said he shares the grief of the bereaved family during this difficult time. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and for strength and patience to be granted to the family to bear this profound loss.
Recent Stories
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock
Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi
Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..
Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025
NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother
PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employees
NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz
AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Az ..
Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record at Boston Marathon
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock43 seconds ago
-
Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi45 seconds ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ ceremony at FPCCI, ur ..46 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother47 seconds ago
-
PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employees51 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record at Boston Marathon22 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz22 minutes ago
-
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit41 minutes ago
-
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center35 minutes ago
-
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth35 minutes ago
-
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues1 hour ago