Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ Ceremony At FPCCI, Urges Unity And Economic Reform
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 11:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday attended the “Maarka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi” ceremony organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at Federation House, where he emphasized the need for national unity and stronger economic foundations.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Kamran Tessori lauded the FPCCI as an effective and vital institution, said a news release.
“FPCCI not only unites the business community but also plays a backbone role in the country’s economic growth,” he said. Kamran Khan Tessori urged the Federation to take a more central and proactive role in promoting both domestic and foreign investment to strengthen Pakistan’s economy.
The ceremony began with a flag-hoisting led by the Governor, accompanied by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and former office-bearers. Key figures in attendance included senior MQM-Pakistan leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, former FPCCI President Zubair Tufail, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz, and former Senior Vice President Sheikh Khalid Tawab.
In his speech, Governor Kamran Tessori highlighted the importance of collective progress. “As Pakistanis, we must move forward together. Our unity is our greatest strength,” he said. Recalling the events of May 10, he praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive response to hostile actions, emphasizing that national solidarity made it possible.
He urged all stakeholders to contribute to economic stability and expressed hope that just as “Maarka-e-Haq” was being celebrated with passion, a similar effort would go into winning the “Maarka-e-Maeeshat”, the battle for economic recovery.
Offering his full support, the Governor announced that FPCCI members are welcome to visit the Governor House to resolve business-related issues. He also encouraged industrialists to stay in contact with their local representatives to address area-specific challenges.
The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day, where Governor Sindh congratulated all attendees and praised FPCCI’s efforts in organizing the celebration.
