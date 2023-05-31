UrduPoint.com

Chinese Lighting Company Selects Ras Al Khaimah For Its First Manufacturing Unit In The Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah for its first manufacturing unit in the Middle East

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) Maxtron Show Lighting (MSL), a growing family-owned business from China, is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

Located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, the new production facility spans over 1,200 m2 and is dedicated to producing computer-controlled, programmable LED light systems and video screens with German technology.

Maxtron supplies to the entertainment and hospitality industries across the UAE, Europe and the USA, and currently operates from offices located in the United States and Germany. Their decision to move eastern headquarters to the UAE marks a new step towards expansion for the tech manufacturer.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ and Karl Renoldi, General Manager of Maxtron Show Lighting marked the beginning of the latter's journey in Ras Al Khaimah during a recent signing ceremony.

Maxtron has worked with key clients such as the Global Village and Bollywood Parks in Dubai. Renoldi expressed excitement at the prospect of expanding into the MENA region and establishing a presence in the UAE.

He said, “We have always found the UAE to be a very welcoming place for diverse people, inspiring businesses across various sectors.

We could not think of a better place to set up than Ras Al Khaimah in terms of the ease of access and customised support provided by the RAKEZ team, assisting us throughout our growing industrial operations. We could not be in better hands, while expanding our business further into the UAE.”

The company conducted an exhaustive search across the UAE before choosing Ras Al Khaimah as a base. Deciding factors for the investment were the cost-effectiveness for a manufacturing company formation, the expertise and customised set-up package provided by RAKEZ, as well as the logistics solutions. Additionally, the livability aspect of the emirate was a big draw along with the availability of a dynamic industrial facility.

Jallad said, “We are happy to welcome Maxtron Show Lighting to our vibrant ecosystem which supports hundreds of industrial businesses. With its production base in Ras Al Khaimah, MSL has a niche potential market to serve in the UAE as the positive outlook of the country’s USD +40 billion tourism industry.”

With close to two decades of expertise in providing top-of-the-line lighting solutions to clients worldwide, MSL is hoping to make a big splash in the UAE’s hotel and entertainment industry through

Related Topics

USA Technology Business Bollywood Europe China German UAE Hotel Dubai Company Global Village Germany United States United States Dollars Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Ira ..

Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pensio ..

GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of GCC countries

4 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake ..

Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake agreements at Make it in the E ..

4 minutes ago
 FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention ..

FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention and General Authority of Sport ..

4 minutes ago
 Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost compet ..

Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost competitiveness of Emirati products

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.