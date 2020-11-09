UrduPoint.com
Coalition Destroys Armed Drone Fired By Houthis Targeting Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The Coalition forces on Monday intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, the coalition spokesman Col.

Turki Al-Malki said: "The Joint Coalition Forces on Monday intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian facilities in the Kingdom."

More Stories From Middle East

