UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Forces Intercept Drones Launched By Iranian-backed Houthi Militia Towards Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Coalition Forces intercept drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Spokesman of Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col. Turki Al-Malki said today that coalition forces managed to intercept and down drones launched by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards civilian objects in Khamis Mushayt and Jazan, Saudi Aabia.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Colonel Al-Maliki said that all attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are foiled and the coalition takes all operational procedures and best practices of rules of engagement to deal with these drones to protect civilians, noting that repeated terrorist attempts confirm the criminality of Iran's proxies in the region.

The Coalition will implement deterrent measures against these terrorist militias to neutralise and destroy these capabilities in strict accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,he stressed.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Saudi All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any Indian ..

6 minutes ago

Collective efforts needed to bring improvement in ..

6 minutes ago

German Navy aircraft visits PNS Mehran Naval base

6 minutes ago

PPF, other global human rights bodies expresses gr ..

6 minutes ago

NEC to announce preliminary list of eligible candi ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs irr ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.