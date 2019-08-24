Coalition Forces intercept drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Spokesman of Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col. Turki Al-Malki said today that coalition forces managed to intercept and down drones launched by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards civilian objects in Khamis Mushayt and Jazan, Saudi Aabia.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Colonel Al-Maliki said that all attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are foiled and the coalition takes all operational procedures and best practices of rules of engagement to deal with these drones to protect civilians, noting that repeated terrorist attempts confirm the criminality of Iran's proxies in the region.

The Coalition will implement deterrent measures against these terrorist militias to neutralise and destroy these capabilities in strict accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,he stressed.