Commercial Operation Of Unit 1 Of Barakah Historic Achievement For Arab World: Jordan Atomic Energy Commission

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

Commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah historic achievement for Arab world: Jordan Atomic Energy Commission

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Khaled Toukan, Chairman of Jordan Atomic Energy Commission, has affirmed that the commencement of commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant constitutes a historic achievement for the Arab world.

He noted that this is the first time in any Arab country that nuclear energy is developed and harnessed to provide decarbonized baseload electric power, which contributes to the safe face of climate change through this reliable and reliable source.

In a statement he said, "Today, UAE citizens begin to enjoy the fruits of all the hard work carried out by the dedicated Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) teams to supply its electric grid with an abundant clean source of carbon-free energy for the next sixty years with the commencement of commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

"It is a historic day that is celebrated throughout the Arab World, as for the first time ever in any Arab country, nuclear power is harnessed and realized to provide a decarbonized baseload electric power, aiding in tackling climate change safely and reliably through this viable source of nuclear energy."

Khaled Toukan concluded, "We at the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission, congratulate our ENEC brethren for this proud feat, and look forward to Units 2, 3, and 4 to follow suit, and to further strengthening our cooperation with ENEC to serve the citizens of our two beloved countries."

