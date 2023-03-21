COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate solidarity and acceleration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and The COP28 President-Designate expressed his support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate solidarity and acceleration.

A major UN “Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report”, released on Monday from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), outlines the many options that can be taken now, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to human-caused climate change.

‘’The COP28 UAE Presidency stands ready to support all countries in agreeing greater ambition at COP28. To achieve 1.5C and get to global net zero by 2050 we need transformational progress in the next 7 years. Progress can only happen through partnership, not polarization.

We must accelerate decarbonisation of all industries. Governments need to adopt smart policies to incentivize breakthrough technologies and enable the rapid deployment of renewables and zero carbon energies,'' Dr. Al Jaber emphasised.

‘’We should inject a business mindset, short term KPIs and an ambitious action-oriented agenda to accelerate mitigation efforts and remember that the objective is to curb emissions, not progress. We need to rapidly build the new energy system and reduce emissions from today's energy mix before unplugging the current energy system. All governments, private sector, financial institutions, industry and NGOs must come together as one to meet the challenges with ambitious climate action that delivers benefits for the climate and the economy at the same time,'' he added.