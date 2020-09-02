UrduPoint.com
Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council Launch Programme 'She Leads' To Incubate 100 Women-led Start-ups

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Recognising that the SME sector represents 40 per cent of the total GDP in the UAE, Creative Zone and the Dubai Business Women Council have entered into a partnership agreement to empower 100 women entrepreneurs to launch their business successfully.

The ten-week programme will train, support and nurture 100 of the UAE's brightest women entrepreneurs. Women above the age of 21, residing in the country with an existing business or a concrete business plan are eligible to apply for coaching, networking and learning opportunities. In addition to that, the two most promising applicants will receive a set of free business solutions such as trade licence, tax and legal services, co-working spaces amongst many others.

"Business incubators and accelerators play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by not only offering training and services but also connecting business owners to opportunities and resources, that will help them overcome various challenges that limit business development and growth," said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone.

All training modules and workshops will be taught online by some of the most renowned industry experts, coaches and business leaders based in the UAE and abroad, focusing on business launch strategies, funding and scaling, impactful leadership, marketing, finance and distribution.

"She Leads" Accelerator is the first-of-its-kind to be launched in Dubai that exclusively targets women in building successful businesses by assisting them in developing critical capacities, the absence of which can obstruct their progress.

For example, many female business owners do not get adequate access to capital, networking and technical assistance.

Distinguished mentors like Humaira Ali, Director Intuitive Change; Brian de Francesca, CEO, VER2; Omar Qirem, CEO, Edelman middle East and Chairman of PRCA MENA; Simone Heng, Founder Simone Heng Speaking Pte Ltd; Spencer Lodge, Founder, Make it Happen University; Reg Athwal, Founder, RTS Global Partners; Padmini Gupta, CEO, Rise; Balvinder Singh Powar, Director, BOOSTER Space Industries and AERDRON and Adjunct Professor and Business Mentor at IE Business School/University, and Edward Matti, Managing Partner, CCM Consultancy will teach these modules.

"Women entrepreneurs are a vital component of our economy, as they are responsible for creating new businesses and jobs. Despite the rapid increase in the number of women-owned firms in recent years, women still face significant barriers to growth. With "She Leads", we aim to level up the field by providing women with an equal opportunity in developing their skills and knowledge and connecting them to prospects and resources," said Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager of the Dubai Business Women Council.

Upon completion of the programme, some of the most capable participants will get an opportunity to participate in "X Scale" the accelerator's second phase where they will have a chance to pitch their business plan to investors, business moguls, and successful entrepreneurs.

