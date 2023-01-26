Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) The Crown Prince and the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, paid a visit to Sharjah Safari in Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by accompanied by Sharjah's Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah Safari is the largest of its kind outside of Africa, covering 8,000 hectares and featuring 12 distinct ecosystems, giving tourists a genuine taste of Africa.

Sharjah Safari reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness's devotion to environmental conservation and dedication to preserving the region's unique biological and ecological diversity.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah listened to a summary of the park's numerous habitats, designed to look like different regions of Africa and to house a variety of African animals, birds, trees, and terrain in order to help the animals adjust to their new environments, promote ecological and biological diversity, and provide visitors with an unforgettable adventure.



Sharjah Safari is home to over 50,000 animals from 120 different African species, and the safari actively promotes and protects endangered species. More than 100,000 trees, including both native and African species, have been planted.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah was briefed on the latest addition to the Sharjah Safari, a baby African savanna elephant called Samra.

Sharjah Safari also hosted a number of events and recreational activities for the Crown Prince of Sharjah to see, all of which served to educate visitors about the park's most popular inhabitants and the ways in which they interact with their environment.

Al Dabra Gulf, Zanzibar, the Savannah, the Serengeti, the safari camp, Ngorongoro, Moremi, and the Niger Valley are just some of the other places you may see on the safari in Sharjah.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah was briefed on the safari's future plans, which included new environments, modern facilities, the various types of animals that would be introduced, and plans for animal reproduction in general and endangered animals in particular.

