CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement region’s first autonomous port truck system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) CSP Abu Dhabi container terminal, the first greenfield project of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (CSP) operating within Abu Dhabi Ports’ flagship deep-water port Khalifa Port, has announced its terminal will be the first in the middle East to implement an autonomous port truck system.

Following a two-month trial period, a total of six electric Q-Trucks will be commissioned by CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and tasked with supporting mother vessel loading and unloading activities within the facility’s container yard.

Produced by Qomolo, a sub-brand of ShangHai Westwell-Lab Technology Company, the L5 Autonomous Freight Trucks are equipped with an advanced 360-degree sensory system with traffic monitoring and driving guidance system which enables operators to direct vehicles’ navigation and transportation of general and reefer containers with ease.

Naser Al Busaeedi, Deputy CEO of CSP Abu Dhabi, said, "We are proud to be the first terminal in the Middle East to implement an autonomous port truck system following the addition of six of Qomolo Q-trucks to our container handling fleet. As well as being extremely efficient and cost-effective, the new vehicles enable us to sustain our container handling operations for longer periods and enable us to continue operating in cases where business continuity becomes an operational challenge. We look forward to experiencing the full potential of these autonomous vehicles over the coming months."

Featuring a highly stable, efficient, and environmentally friendly platform, the electric Q-Trucks are powered by a 281 kWh battery, carry a maximum load of 80 tonnes, and have an operating range of 200km.

Capable of operating for up to 44 hours continuously, the vehicle’s electrical systems are further enhanced by a temperature control system that aids in extending battery life in extreme weather.

The new Q-Trucks are expected to deliver reduced transformation and operating costs, a significant reduction in Co2 emissions as compared to traditional trucks and serve as a viable business continuity solution in the event of any manpower crisis.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "The addition of CSP Abu Dhabi’s Q-Trucks has not only accelerated Khalifa Port’s position as the Middle East’s leading maritime facility but also serves as a prime example of how innovative technologies can transform the maritime and logistics industries.

"Employing solutions powered by ultra-modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things, and electrification can enable businesses to achieve a higher level of efficiency, while simultaneously transforming their respective operations to be more sustainable and cost-efficient."

The project saw the adoption of a Fleet Management System for overseeing daily activities utilising Q-Trucks. Integrated as part of the operational control tower, the platform provides real-time monitoring and workflow management processes, while simultaneously connecting to multiple systems within the terminal enabling whole terminal running.