Dalma Dhow Sailing Race For 40ft Vessels Begins Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Al DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Historic Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels, the highlight of the 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival, will get underway tomorrow.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event will take place on Dalma Island, located in the Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.

The race will be held over two days in five rounds. The four preliminary rounds will be held tomorrow, while the top three boats in each round will advance to the final heat, which will be held the day after tomorrow, Saturday.

Thirty-nine boats, carrying approximately 663 sailors, will participate in the race, competing over a distance of four nautical miles. The total prize pool for the race is more than AED2 million.

