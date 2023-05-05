UrduPoint.com

Danube Sports World Announces As UAE Badminton Team's National Training Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) The UAE Badminton Federation’s vision received a major fillip as it joined hands with Danube Sports World – the region's largest indoor sports facility to be the National Training Centre for the UAE Badminton Team.

The collaboration has come just days after the successful hosting of KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championships last week, which saw UAE players including Bharath Latheesh and brothers Dev and Dhiren Ayyappan putting up impressive shows in a field dominated by world and Olympic stars.

The agreement with Danube Sports World will focus on fostering the sport of badminton in UAE besides increasing participation among individuals of all ages and improving players’ skills.

Speaking at the signing, Noura Aljasmi, UAE Badminton Federation President and newly-elected Badminton Asia vice president said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Danube Sports World, which will be the official Training Centre for the UAE National Badminton Team.

Our vision is to provide the best infrastructure, facility, and environment to our players for their overall development and I don’t think there can be any other better facility than this. We are very much hopeful that this collaboration will benefit our players as they strive for glory.”

Rashed Meeran, General Manager, Danube Sports World represented the sports facility at the signing.

The state-of-the-art Danube Sports facility provides a climate-controlled environment enabling year-round uninterrupted sporting activities; this is just one of many other features.

The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events.

