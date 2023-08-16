DCD holds 3rd strategic retreat for social sector in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) The Department of Community Development (DCD) hosted the strategic retreat for the social sector, bringing together leaders of social sector entities and partners in Abu Dhabi to discuss the most prominent developments within the field and discuss plans for the future.

This comes in line with DCD's role as the government entity that is responsible for implementing the social sector agenda. The event also reflects DCD’s commitment to continued coordination and cooperation with all relevant authorities in order to deliver high-quality social services to diverse segments of society and ensure a decent quality of life for all.

The Retreat was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, Maryam Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation (FDF); Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC); and Sarah Ibrahim Shuhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa. Also in attendance were Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an; and Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director-General of The Family Care Authority (FCA), along with several executive leaders from relevant authorities.

H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, emphasised that the Strategic Retreat marks the continuation of a series of developmental stages that the DCD has been working on since its establishment, and was conducted in fruitful cooperation with all entities in the social sector in Abu Dhabi.

The collective aim was to develop clear plans for the sector's work in the coming years and build upon the tangible achievements of the past. These achievements have had a positive impact on all members of society through the implementation of various initiatives and high-quality programmes, in line with the vision of providing a dignified life for all.

He expressed DCD's commitment to enhancing people’s quality of life by aligning its objectives with government plans and strategies for community development in the Emirate. This is crucial to achieving a positive impact on all segments of society and sustainably growing the sector to meet the aspirations of the leadership.

“At this year’s Strategic Retreat, a review was conducted of the updated strategy for the social sector, which is the integrated system in social work that aims to take care of and develop individuals, families and society in general," Al Khaili added.

He continued, “With these updates in the agenda, we will continue our commitment to work with all relevant authorities in order to develop ambitious strategies and launch integrated programmes that are inspired by the vision of our leadership to create a social system that guarantees the sustainability of the quality of life, stability and happiness of society in Abu Dhabi.”

The Strategic Retreat included a series of extensive discussions on strategic plans that would accelerate the pace of sustainable social development in Abu Dhabi.