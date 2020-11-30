DCT MAKTABA celebrates winners of Alef Education Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced a collaboration with Alef Education, the Abu Dhabi-based global education technology company, to strengthen ties between the two institutions for the benefit of the education sector across the UAE.

Under the new collaboration, the winners of the Alef Education Award will participate in MAKTABA’s programmes and competitions, which include the Creative Reader competition, Little Writer in the Big Book competition, and Back to school programme. These are in addition to the School Breaks programme, which includes MAKTABA’s Summer Camp and Winter Camp, and the Alef Education Award winners will receive free membership of the digital library.

Employees of both institutions will have the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences by enrolling in workshops organised to introduce the importance of Alef Education, and how to apply artificial intelligence, AI, techniques in developing educational experiences in schools. Workshops will also be arranged to explain the services of the digital library, and how to use it in enhancing the learning experience in terms of research and access to information resources.

"We are thrilled about this collaboration with the Alef Education Platform, as it is a unique global platform using AI techniques to redefine the educational experience, developing it to fit the future learning landscape," said Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director of Dar Al Kutub Sector and Acting Executive Director of the Arabic Language Centre.

Aishah Al Yammahi, board Advisor at Alef Education, said, "Alef Education is a fundamental pillar of digital transformation in the educational system in the UAE, which was achieved because of its efforts to employ advanced technologies such as AI and big data in the formulation of a pioneering educational experience that qualifies our students to keep pace with the requirements of the 21st century."

The prizes for the winning students will be books of their choice, while the Zayed Virtual Library Mothers Council will host the mothers of the winning students. A digital reading competition and a digital database competition will also be organised.

Alef Education Award was launched at the beginning of last year, with the win