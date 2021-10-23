UrduPoint.com

DEWA, Bavarian Delegation Discuss Cooperation In Clean Energy Field

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 11:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received Roland Weigert, Bavarian Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, and his accompanying delegation to discuss ways of consolidating cooperation in the areas of clean energy, in addition to strengthening relations and exchanging expertise with the German businesses.

The meeting was attended by Holger Mahnicke, Consul-General of Germany in Dubai; Ministerial Director Dr. Ulrike Wolf; and a delegation of 12 members from the Bavarian State Parliament and different organisations in the energy, hydrogen and digitisation sectors in Bavaria.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between DEWA and German enterprises in water, renewables, and clean energy.

During the meeting, Al Tayer presented DEWA's key projects, initiatives, and plans to increase the share of clean and renewable energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

He also reviewed DEWA’s efforts to use all its resources to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies to help make Dubai a sustainable smart city.

This also supports the Dubai Plan 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071.

Al Tayer also highlighted the Green Hydrogen project which DEWA commissioned at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The pilot project is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy, showing promise as an environmentally friendly energy source. Green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy. It will develop the green mobility sector and reduce carbon emissions in different industries. He also told the delegation about the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Weigert commended the UAE's leading role in dealing with climate change and promoting a sustainable, safe, and healthy environment for future generations.

