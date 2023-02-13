UrduPoint.com

DEWA, ENOC Sign MoU To Develop, Operate Hydrogen-based Mobility Pilot Project

Published February 13, 2023

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ENOC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for the establishment, development, and operation of a joint pilot project for the use of hydrogen in mobility.

The MoU was signed at the World Government Summit 2023 in the presence of in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, and Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group.

The project will utilise DEWA's existing green hydrogen production facility and ENOC's knowledge of the fuel market to build a hydrogen fueling station and contribute to the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030. The project supports the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the country's goal to develop the hydrogen economy and open local markets to hydrogen vehicles. Both DEWA and ENOC aim to support the vision of a sustainable and green future and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Al Tayer said, “DEWA and ENOC Group have a strategic partnership that supports the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote as a global model in sustainability and green transformation. We are pleased to sign this MoU with ENOC Group to use green hydrogen, which is one of the environment friendly energy sources and represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to net-zero carbon emissions to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net-zero Carbon Strategy 2050.”

Al Falasi said, “ENOC Group’s partnership with DEWA follows the announcement of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability' by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' that was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The agreement underpins the Group’s efforts to nurture public-private partnerships to achieve Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 as well as lay the foundation for a green economy and lead the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.”

