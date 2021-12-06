DEWA launches EV Green Charger User Dashboard

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the EV Green Charger User Dashboard to help customers better manage their EV Green Charger services.

The dashboard enables customers to easily track their charging and consumption data through DEWA’s website or smart app.

The dashboard provides customers with a complete record of bill payments, consumption information, charging transactions, dates, and access to exclusive discounts from the DEWA store. It also allows customers to manage multiple EV Green Charger cards, pay their bills, and locate the nearest DEWA charging station from more than 300 charging stations across Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s constant development of the EV Green Charger service supports its efforts to promote sustainable transport through the adoption of electric vehicles. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide innovative and eco-friendly solutions that reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector and enhance Dubai’s position as the global capital for a green economy and sustainable development.

"We work according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to turn Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world and achieve the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030.

The EV Green Charger initiative is a pillar for consolidating the UAE’s position to achieve sustainable development and build a competitive economy by phasing out fossil fuels and diversifying energy sources for sustainable development with a strong and modern infrastructure," Al Tayer said.

DEWA provides its EV Green Charger service to all-electric vehicle users in Dubai, including local and international visitors, by allowing them to charge their vehicle through DEWA’s 'Guest Mode' feature. In addition, they can access this feature by scanning the QR code on the charging stations and following the steps on their device.

DEWA creates an EV account for electric vehicles registered in Dubai once the customer registers their vehicle with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). They can utilise the charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration or create an EV account. Alternatively, customers can also create an EV account through DEWA’s website, smart app or IVR at DEWA Customer Care Centre.