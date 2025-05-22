DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the fourth edition of the World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor.

DEWA will showcase at the congress its key projects and initiatives that aim to promote its position as one of the most prominent utilities worldwide. DEWA will also focus on its efforts to accelerate energy transition and enhance collaboration to achieve net-zero.

TAQA is hosting the fourth edition of the World Utilities Congress at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from 17th May to 29th May 2025. The conference provides a leading platform for global entities in the energy and water sectors to showcase their latest technologies, products, services and solutions, as well as discuss trends, technologies and innovations that affect future demand for water supplies and energy sources in the world.

“We are pleased to support the World Utilities Congress for the second consecutive year to advance the development of innovative solutions that will respond to pressing challenges in the energy and water sectors around the world and encourage sustainable practices to address the repercussions of climate change on these vital sectors.

Our strategic partnership with TAQA is part of our endeavours to consolidate collaboration and communication at the local and global levels to improve quality of life, achieve sustainable development and ensure resource security for generations to come,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of the TAQA Group, said, “The World Utilities Congress is a forum designed to shape the global dialogue on the future of utilities. As we navigate climate change, energy security and sustainable growth, utilities will play a crucial role in delivering socioeconomic progress. DEWA’s continued support for the congress underscores the importance of collaboration within the sector. By bringing together industry leaders from around the world, we are fostering partnerships that can deliver real impact and advance innovation in the sector.”