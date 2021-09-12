UrduPoint.com

DEWA Wins 11 Trophies At Globee Business Awards

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won 11 trophies at the prestigious Globee business Awards in San Francisco, USA.

As part of the 13th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, DEWA earned four awards, two gold and two silver, as well as seven other awards at the 8th Annual 2021 Customer Sales and Service World Awards, including the Grand Globee, four gold, one silver and one bronze awards.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, expressed his pleasure with this recognition, which underlines DEWA's excellence and its continuous efforts to advance the utility sector by adopting innovation as a solid organisational approach.

"At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the services of Dubai Government so that it implements today what other cities will be implementing a decade later. The awards DEWA received at Globee Business Awards underline its excellence and global competitiveness, as well as its tireless endeavours to chart a new future for service utilities around the world. This can be achieved by adopting innovation and making it a pivotal element in continuous development, providing a motivational work environment that encourages employees to be creative, as well as using the latest technologies to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency.

This enhances the happiness of customers and society in general, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its centennial in 2071," said Al Tayer.

As part of the 13th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, DEWA won the gold award in the Achievements in User Experience category for its Innovation Experience initiative, which aims to provide a new experience for DEWA employees using the products and services of the Innovation and The Future division in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness. DEWA was also awarded a gold award in the Aggregation Platform category for its Future Signals Catalogue, which enables employees to identify the signals of the future to turn them into initiatives to shape the future.

Additionally, DEWA won gold in the Customer Service Training or Coaching Programme of the Year category for its Customer Happiness Pioneers Programme. It also won a silver award for Best New Product or Service for Customer Service for its Rammas virtual employee, and another silver award in the Customer Service and Support category for transforming traditional customer happiness centres into self-service centres during the COVID-19 lockdown.

