UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Wins Quality Management Award From UN SDGs Challenge 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

DEWA wins Quality Management award from UN SDGs Challenge 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Challenge 2021. The award recognises DEWA’s efforts in sustainable development and its support of the UAE’s efforts to achieve the UN SDGs.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, expressed his pleasure at DEWA winning this global challenge, which demonstrates its efforts to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to build a more sustainable environment and develop long-term solutions, in line with the UN SDGs.

"We are proud of DEWA winning the EFQM UN SDG Challenge 2021. This achievement underlines our relentless efforts to support the UAE to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. We are firmly committed to achieving our vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), DEWA supports the UN’s role in achieving sustainable development goals. Our work plans, initiatives, programmes and projects are aligned with the SDGs. During this period, there is an urgent need to mobilise global efforts to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, enhance efforts to overcome poverty and inequality, address climate change, and develop strategic and vital sectors," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA plays a leading role in protecting the environment by increasing its use of clean and renewable energy.

This is part of its social responsibility and commitment to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," he added.

Al Tayer commended the EFQM’s efforts to support the UN SDGs, and its contribution to building a better and more sustainable future for everyone.

Regarding the recognition, His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "We applaud DEWA for its active contribution to achieving the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 to incorporate sustainability across all sectors, and to fulfilling the country’s international commitment towards the SDGs."

DEWA promotes sustainability among its staff, customers, and society as a whole. DEWA’s annual Sustainability Report is a useful, transparent and reliable reference for its achievements and efforts over the year to meet the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and develop the UAE into the world’s leading nation.

DEWA achieved a significant score of 89.17 percent in the sustainability culture indicator index in 2019, exceeding the global average. The indicator is based on several aspects, including leadership in achieving sustainability, strategic commitment to sustainability, innovation in sustainability, training effectiveness, and awareness about the UN’s SDGs.

Related Topics

World United Nations Electricity Water UAE Dubai Sudanese Pound 2019 All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

9 seconds ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

8 seconds ago

ADJD completes 160,482 judicial requests remotely ..

3 minutes ago

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

15 minutes ago

Nine arrested for gas decanting

11 minutes ago

PM's vote of confidence victory for democracy: Sha ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.