Deyaar Reports AED483.3 Million In Revenues For First Nine Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:45 AM

Deyaar reports AED483.3 million in revenues for first nine months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) Deyaar Development has reported revenues of AED483.3 million for the first nine months of 2019, up 3.6 percent from AED466 million for the same period last year.

The Dubai developer said in a statement that its net profit for the nine months ended September 30 stood at AED53 million.

Commenting on the results, CEO Saeed Al Qatami said, "This year has seen Deyaar’s hospitality portfolio well and truly established," noting that the recent opening of a number of the company's hotels will deliver future recurring income.

