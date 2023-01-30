UrduPoint.com

DHA Highlights 'Wayakom' Health Initiative At Arab Health Exhibition & Congress 2023

Published January 30, 2023

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition &amp; Congress 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2023, highlighted the features of the “Wayakom” health initiative designed to serve the needs of Emirati senior citizens in Dubai.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the DHA, highlighted that the distinguished service was launched in April 2022, and it provides optimal medical care, comfort and unprecedented support to Emirati senior citizens aged 60 in Dubai who benefit from the government health insurance plan known as “Enaya”.

Wayakom means “together” in Arabic, and the aim of this initiative is to support the health needs of senior citizens and to provide optimal control of chronic disease treatments to avoid complications.

The initiative also provides access to home services for the comfort and convenience of senior citizens and ensures access to prompt medical services.

Emirati senior citizens who are 60 years and above and have the Enaya insurance programme are eligible to use this service. The services are subjected to policy terms and condition under the Enaya insurance programme.

The services covered under this programme include consultation, lab tests, medication delivery, nursing care, hemodialysis, and vision tests.

