DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Rating across emirate’s JOPs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Dubai Land Department (DLD) has continued its tireless efforts to promote world-class health and safety standards in the emirate's properties by officially adopting the WELL Health-Safety Rating, in addition to confirming its recommendation to various relevant authorities to implement the programme to prioritise the health and safety of people in various jointly owned properties (JOPs)across Dubai.

Through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), DLD and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) have agreed to work together to encourage organisations to align with the WELL Health-Safety Rating and enhance investor confidence.

Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA, commented, "Enhancing and empowering Dubai's position as the world's premier real estate destination, and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness, is at the heart of our vision and a top priority of ours; we strive to create an attractive real estate environment with the highest standards of health, safety and sustainability. Based on this principle, DLD has officially approved the WELL Health-Safety Rating, issued by IWBI, to enhance investor confidence in indoor environments and support health and safety systems in the emirate's JOPs. The adoption of this classification would also contribute to raising the happiness of residents, visitors, customers and investors alike by providing a safe and healthy environment for all, especially during COVID-19. These innovative efforts will motivate authorities to help make JOPs in our country safer and more secure while increasing their value and enhancing their sustainability."

As part of its continuing efforts to achieve the highest international standards for the JOPs across Dubai, DLD is adopting the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its building. DLD’s commitment to the WELL Health-Safety Rating aims to strengthen the health and safety of all employees, staff, and guests during COVID-19 and beyond.

Paul Scialla, CEO of Delos and Founder of IWBI, said: "We are committed to working with government leaders, such as DLD, to ensure their JOPs meet internationally recognised health standards. We believe that providing sustainable and secure JOPs will help improve the quality of life for people in Dubai, and we commend Marwan bin Ghalita for his leadership. DLD is raising the bar for government organisations globally and signaling to the people of Dubai that their health, safety and well-being are top priorities."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating draws on strategies from the WELL Building Standard (WELL) to address today’s health and safety needs, and invites organisations to embark on the WELL journey to incrementally improve buildings, communities, and organisations in the country. By focusing on operational policies, such as air and water-quality management, maintenance protocols including cleaning and sanitisation procedures, emergency plans and stakeholder engagement the rating empowers organisations to prioritise the health of their employees, visitors and stakeholders.

Rachel Hodgdon, IWBI President and CEO, said: "One of the most striking barometers of IWBI’s impact is the rapid growth of our global movement that is helping transform the health and well-being of people, communities and organisations around the world. By endorsing the WELL Health-Safety Rating, which is a visible indication of confidence, DLD is helping ensure that JOPs in Dubai are healthy and safe, which is critical to helping organisations flourish."

The people-first approach of the WELL Health-Safety Rating is flexible and applicable to accommodate all types of organisations and spaces, from office skyscrapers, sports stadiums and entertainment venues to hotels, universities and malls.