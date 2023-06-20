DoH, AbbVie Biopharmaceutical, and M42 sign MoU to advance precision medicine in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) BOSTON, US, June 20, 2023 - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), AbbVie Biopharmaceutical, and M42 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance precision medicine in Abu Dhabi. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the BIO International Convention 2023 in Boston, USA.

The MoU aims to accelerate research and development in precision medicine, with a focus on multiple myeloma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The three parties will work together to leverage the Emirate's unique genomics program and real-world evidence (RWE) to develop innovative solutions that improve patient care.

"Personalised medicine and genomics hold the transformative potential to reshape the delivery of care and improve outcomes," said Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH. "Abu Dhabi continues to harness the power of these fields to unlock a new era of healthcare where every patient's journey is guided by their own genetic blueprint, leading to enhanced quality of life and a brighter future for generations to come."

"This partnership aims to advance precision medicine in the diagnosis and treatment to help enable broader patient access in UAE to innovative therapies," said Hassan Sabbah, General Manager Gulf & Levant at AbbVie Biopharmaceutical. "Our efforts are progressing to launch several initiatives that support research and clinical trials and develop innovative solutions to deal effectively with local and regional health needs, challenges, and burdens."

"I am proud to witness how our vision of realizing personalized healthcare is progressing forward as we strengthen our commitments with like-minded pharma businesses like Abbvie who are known to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that enhance people's lives," said Francesco Redivo, Senior Director at G42 Healthcare, a M42 company.

"Our collaboration will be built on joint efforts to advance precision medicine by harnessing real-world evidence and real-world data capabilities, shaping innovative solutions around access to care and translating scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits by maximizing the potential of the Emirati Genome Programme."

The MoU is a significant step forward for Abu Dhabi's efforts to become a global leader in precision medicine. The Emirate has already made significant progress in this area, with its Emirati Genome Programme being one of the largest in the world. The MoU with AbbVie Biopharmaceutical and M42 will help to accelerate Abu Dhabi's progress in this area and ensure that patients in the Emirate have access to the latest and most innovative treatments.

In addition to the MoU, the DoH delegation also met with leading organisations in Research and Development (R&D), manufacturing, and innovation during their visit to the United States. The delegation discussed potential partnerships and collaborations that would help to boost Abu Dhabi's biotechnology industry.

The visit to the United States was a success and helped to raise Abu Dhabi's profile as a global leader in precision medicine and biotechnology. The DoH is committed to continuing to work with international partners to develop innovative solutions that improve patient care.