DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has licensed ‘Pura Longevity Clinic’, PureHealth Group’s leading facility specialising in longevity science.

This designation follows the institute’s successful adherence to the licensing framework standards set by DoH for healthy longevity medical centres.

The new clinic further strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a leading healthcare destination globally by advancing longevity medicine and expanding its accessibility, further cementing the Emirate’s position as a leading healthcare destination globally.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, accompanied by Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Acting Director-General of Healthcare Regulatory at DoH, Khalaf Helal Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of Corporate Enablement and Community Services at DoH, toured the Pura Longevity Clinic and were welcomed by Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, along with senior representatives from the PureHealth Group.

The Pura Longevity Clinic, based in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), will provide a comprehensive range of services to Abu Dhabi’s community members focused on promoting health, longevity, and disease prevention, empowering them to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The clinic will provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled personalised and collaborative treatments tailored to the patient’s biology, lifestyle, goals and clinical needs.

The specialised clinic serves as a pioneering centre integrating longevity medicine with Primary care, providing extensive diagnostic services, where patients can undergo lifestyle assessments, with access to nutrition experts and a fitness centre. Furthermore, the clinic offers a sleep clinic, and physical and mental fitness training.

The Pura Longevity Clinic is linked to Pure Health’s AI- powered Pura app, providing virtual health coaching to users via their smartphones. In addition to the availability of a multidisciplinary medical team, consisting of physicians, health practitioners and medical and scientific advisory board members, to develop personalised recommendations for patients.

Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Acting Director-General of Healthcare Regulatory at DoH, said, “At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), we remain steadfast dedicated to empowering our community members within the Emirate and beyond to live longer, healthier lives through preventive care, proactive health management and fostering healthy lifestyles. The licensing of the Pura Longevity Clinic aligns with the Department’s commitment to creating a ‘Healthier Abu Dhabi’, serving as a significant addition that further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s efforts to enhance the community’s health and wellbeing, particularly for the future generations to come. The licensing of the clinic aligns with DoH’s vision to shifting from a traditional, reactive approach to healthcare – focused primarily on treating illnesses – to a proactive model that prioritises holistic health and wellness.”

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said, “We are committed to turning our vision into reality - supporting the Abu Dhabi’s social agenda, by making longevity accessible to everyone and leaving a lasting impact on communities. The Pura Longevity Clinic exemplifies PureHealth’s dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology and advancing the science of longevity, empowering people to lead healthier and happier lives. We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in realising our mission and look forward to further collaborations to transform health and wellness across Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

The clinic will function as a one-stop destination for disease prevention, offering a diverse range of tailored treatments and preventative screenings. Community members can benefit from private consultations and access the latest technologies and treatments designed to extend lifespans.

In just 120 minutes, individuals can obtain an overview of their health through a series of specialised tests, examinations and assessments with a healthcare physician. This process provides valuable insights improving health based on personal conditions, contributing to the reduction of medical costs and disease risks in the near future.