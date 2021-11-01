Dubai Airshow 2021 set to reconnect aviation, aerospace, space and defence industries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has emphasised the importance of Dubai Airshow 2021, describing the event as "an opportunity to reconnect the aviation, aerospace, space and defence industries."

During a press conference in Dubai on Monday, Sheikh Ahmed said, "Based on the number of new participant countries and exhibitors added this year, Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to be bigger and better than the 2019 event. The event will showcase the critical role that aviation, aerospace, space and defence continue to play at a global level.

"By welcoming international leaders and experts from across the globe, we are paving the way for new partnerships that will drive recovery and future growth. Dubai Airshow this year will be futuristic, modern, forward-looking, and creative. It will showcase the future of mobility, space exploration and defence as well as AI, digital transformation and more. We are excited to welcome industry friends, colleagues and newcomers from across the planet to Dubai."

He added that Dubai Airshow 2021 is a testament to the UAE and Dubai’s response to the pandemic, a pragmatic response that focused on protecting the health and well-being of the people as a top priority while minimising the impact of the crisis on the nation’s economy.

"We are once again hosting important in-person events and returning to business normality thanks to the success of our approach and readiness."

This year, Dubai Airshow will have a major focus on new technologies where exhibitors will be showcasing the latest innovation and state-of-the-art solutions. The brand new conference stage, Tech Xplore, will highlight how emerging technologies are helping reboot aviation and changing the entire flying experience. There will be new conferences focusing on trending aerospace topics like advanced aerial mobility, sustainability, and space, air traffic and cargo.

The role of start-ups and entrepreneurs within the sector will also be centre stage, with the new East-West startup hub VISTA. Through new activations and competitions, Dubai Airshow is helping to actively encourage bright minds to bring new ideas and creativity to the industry.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Airshow 2021 will take place at Dubai World Central from 14th-18th November 2021.

The global aerospace event will be held with the support of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and organised by Tarsus middle East.