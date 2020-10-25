UrduPoint.com
Dubai Allows Camping With Caravans On Jebel Ali Beach

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:15 PM

Dubai allows camping with caravans on Jebel Ali beach

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Dubai Municipality has announced that camping with caravans on the Jebel Ali beach in now allowed with a permit issued through its website.

Applicants can apply for a 30 day free permit by providing a valid copy of the caravan/trailer registration and a copy of the Emirates ID or passport of the campers.

A permit will be issued immediately, the Municipality added.

The beach currently designated for this activity in the emirate is in the Jebel Ali area with Makani number 0001864652.

