Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Dubai Assembly for Generative AI to commence on Wednesday, bringing together global experts to explore this revolutionary technology and its impact across critical sectors.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the 2-day event will bring together more than 1,800 officials, experts, and decision-makers and more than 70 keynote speakers from government entities, international organisations, and major technology companies such as Meta, Deloitte, Google, PwC, microsoft, at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, Dubai.

The event will focus on 5 main themes: demystifying generative AI, delving into the most disrupted sectors by generative AI, navigating the challenges facing regulators in the age of AI, exploring generative AI's role in the advancement of other emerging technologies, and discussing the AI competitive advantages for big tech companies and emerging startups.

The strategic partners of the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI include Meta, Microsoft, Dubai Digital, PwC, SAP, Deloitte, QuantumBlack AI by Mckinsey.

The agenda of the Assembly, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), includes more than 20 main sessions and keynote speeches, and over 25 private sessions.

Those sessions feature representatives from various local and global companies and organisations such as Nokia, Snap Inc., IBM, Google Cloud, Emirates Group, Amazon Web Services, European Blockchain Association, World Ethical date Foundation, SuperWorld, Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Police, Boston Consulting Group, Technology Innovation Centre, Dubai Media, BEDU, Dubai Blockchain Centre, Tashkeel, HTC Vive, Information Commissioner’s Office, UK Government, Careem, Talabat, Hugging Face, and others.

Some headline speakers include Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; and Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai, among others.

The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI supports Dubai's vision to become a global centre for testing emerging technologies and taking advantage of their opportunities. The assembly complements Dubai's efforts to collaborate with decision-makers and industry leaders from around the world in order to address challenges and create new opportunities.

