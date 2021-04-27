Dubai Chamber highlights business opportunities in Ghana’s healthcare, manufacturing sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in Ghana recently organised a webinar in cooperation with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Dubai Investment (DI), which examined investment, business and partnership opportunities in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors of Ghana.

The virtual event, attended by 236 participants from the UAE and Africa, familiarised UAE companies with new investment opportunities in Ghana’s healthcare and manufacturing sectors, as well as existing synergies that could be developed with companies in Ghana’s healthcare sector.

Speakers and panelists participating in the webinar included Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber; Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); and Sreekumar Brahmanandan, Director of Operations Dubai Investments Industries (DI).

Addressing participants, Khan shared insights on the UAE-Ghana trade relations, which he says have expanded considerably following the opening of Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Accra six years ago. Since then, Dubai-Ghana non-oil trade has nearly doubled to reach $1.7 billion in 2019, while the Chamber has organised several trade missions to Dubai, which introduced Ghanaian business leaders with opportunities in the market.

He added that Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Accra is ready to support UAE companies that want to learn more about doing business in Ghana. He also encouraged Ghanaian companies to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai and the Global Business Forum Africa, which will be held in Dubai later this year, adding that these events provide ideal platforms to explore new growth opportunities and build cross-border partnerships.