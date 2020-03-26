Dubai Chamber launches free collection, delivery service for issuance of ATA Carnet and attestation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Dubai Chamber has announced the launch of a free service to collect, process and deliver documents for the issuance of ATA Carnet for temporary admission of goods and attestation from today.

This service has been launched in cooperation with UPS and members can contact the company for the pick-up of their documents from their homes or offices. The document will then be delivered to the chamber, where it will be processed and sent back to the customer within four days.

The free service comes in light of the precautionary measures adopted by the chamber to deal with the impact of COVID-19 on the business sector. Through this initiative, the chamber aims to support its customers and ensure their security and safety, as well as that of their employees, while maintaining business continuity.

The ATA Carnet is an international customs document that permits the free temporary export and import of non-perishable goods for up to one year, without any import duty or tax.

It covers almost all aspects of commercial samples, professional equipment and merchandise intended for use in trade fairs, shows and events.

Dubai Chamber provides a wide range of smart services that meets all the requirements of the business community through various channels to enrich the customer experience, including smart applications and the website, in addition to smart kiosks spread across the emirate of Dubai.

The smart services provided by the chamber include certificates of origin, attestations, membership services, studies, research and reports, business and legal services, the issuance of ATA Carnet, Dubai Chamber's CSR Label, and Business Groups and Councils groups services, in addition to the services available to economic and professional bodies.