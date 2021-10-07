Dubai Chamber webinar examines legal aspects of data privacy in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) Dubai Chamber, in cooperation with PwC middle East, recently organised a webinar updating businesses on the legal and practical aspects of data privacy in the UAE.

The webinar was attended by 277 participants, including business owners, managers, lawyers, legal practitioners, corporate counsel, IT professionals, HR managers, risk and compliance professionals, and contract administrators representing a wide range of economic sectors.

Moderated by Phil Mennie, Middle East Data Privacy Leader at PwC Middle East and Richard Chudzynski, Middle East Data Protection and Privacy Legal Leader at PwC Middle East, sessions covered the fundamentals of data privacy and its legal aspects, risks related to non-compliance, and the effects of developing data privacy policies within organisations and companies.

In addition, the speakers explained the UAE’s data privacy laws and elaborated on the rights and responsibilities of companies, as well as the legal implications of using data for business purposes.

Jehad Kazim, Vice President - Legal Services at Dubai Chamber, said that the protection of data should be a top priority for businesses of all sizes and sectors, and noted that such matters have become more important following the digital transformation of various industries.

"Data privacy and protection plans continue to evolve globally and now the UAE has launched several digital initiatives designed to prepare the country for the future. A new data law for the UAE was recently announced as part of the forward thinking ‘Projects of the 50th’ and clearly illustrates UAE’s commitment to creating a safe and transparent data environment for its citizens and businesses" said Phil Mennie, Middle East Data Privacy Leader, PwC Middle East.

"That being said, it is truly an exciting time to be working in data protection in the UAE and to be building trust, delivering sustained outcomes and transparency for private, public institutions and people" Mennie added.

Dubai Chamber regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about important matters and issues impacting the business community in Dubai. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.