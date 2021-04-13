UrduPoint.com
Dubai Charity Donates AED20 Million To '100 Million Meals' Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced on Tuesday a donation of AED20 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the campaign on April 11th.

MBRCH’s sizeable contribution to the campaign provides substantial support for the campaign’s efforts to contribute to combating hunger and malnutrition, in line with the second goal of the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) to end hunger, achieve food security, enhance nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture throughout the world.

The campaign, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is an open call for donations from everyone – businesspeople, companies and individuals – inside and outside the UAE to help boost global efforts to provide food support for the lowest income societies, whose economies were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MBRCH’s contribution to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, which marks a geographic and numeric expansion of last year’s locally-held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, complements the push to develop regional and international partnerships that can help secure basic foodstuffs to tens of millions of people in need across the world.

Ibrahim Boumelha, Adviser for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of the MBRCH, said the launch of the ‘100 Million Meal’s campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan reflects the UAE’s deeply-rooted values of giving and compassion toward those in need, in times of need.

Boumelha added that this initiative embodies the distinguished role of the UAE in driving global humanitarian efforts to improve the quality of life across the world, and swiftly responding to existential crises and emergencies.

Individuals and companies can donate to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign through four channels: website, SMS, bank transfer and call centre.

People inside and outside the UAE can donate online through the website www.100millionmeals.ae or through a bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201). Local donations can be made by sending "Meal" by SMS on specified numbers for Du or Etisalat listed on the website. Big monetary donations can be made through reaching out to the campaign’s team on the toll-free number 8004999.

