Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said that the emirate is making rapid strides to strengthen its green economy and enhance sustainable development as per international best practices in clean and renewable energy adoption.

His Highness said that Dubai has achieved considerable success in developing alternative energy solutions that support the emirate’s comprehensive development, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai continues to implement mega projects that have made the emirate a global leader in this field, he noted.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed went on to say, "The positive returns from our massive investments in renewable energy production have encouraged us to continue strengthening our capabilities in this domain. Our aim is to establish Dubai as a global model for reducing carbon emissions and implementing clean energy projects. To build a more sustainable future, we need to be aware of the importance of conserving resources, rationalising consumption and adopting green solutions to preserve the environment for future generations."

Sheikh Hamdan made his remarks during a tour of the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, currently taking place in Dubai.

His Highness was welcomed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, along with a number of DEWA officials. He toured the DEWA platforms in addition to visiting the stands of several international companies participating in the exhibition.

Al Tayer briefed His Highness on several DEWA projects, notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer, IPP, model, with investments of AED50 billion.

His Highness was briefed about the Green Hydrogen project implemented by DEWA in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens, the first project of its kind in the middle East and North Africa. The initiative, which is considered a model for strategic public-private partnerships, will contribute to the development of a green economy in the UAE and explore the potential for green hydrogen production.

Sheikh Hamdan also learned about the system specifications of the Digital Twin Gas Turbine Intelligent Controller, which has been developed by a team of DEWA engineers, led by Emirati and Siemens experts. The Intelligent Controller facilitates high turbine efficiency, increased generation capacity and low fuel consumption, which in turn reduces harmful emissions. Once deployed across all gas turbines in M-Station, the system will make financial savings of AED17 million a year. The turbine is located at M-Station in Jebel Ali, the largest power generation and water desalination plant in the UAE.

WETEX has evolved to become the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world, bringing together solutions and products from the energy, water and environmental sectors from around the world, to discuss best practices, latest technologies and innovations. The theme of WETEX 2019 is ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability,’ and this is the largest exhibition in its history to date, covering 85,000 square metres.