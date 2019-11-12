UrduPoint.com
Dubai Culture announces Creative Lab as part of Dubai Design Week 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Dubai Culture has announced the launch of Creative Lab as part of Dubai Design Week 2019.

Free and open to the public, Creative Lab is designed for amateurs, students and children in particular to explore design and to support the next generation of makers. Crucially, this talent incubator will encourage a spirit of entrepreneurship, opening the sector to more commercially viable opportunities for young creative people.

The initiative will allow the public to get involved in design making and will foster an inclusive creative ecosystem, which benefits the entire community.

Dubai Design Week is being held in partnership with Dubai Design District, d3, with the strategic support of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, alongside the support of Audi and A.R.M. Holding. Under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, fifth edition of the event encompasses a range of disciplines including architecture, product design, interiors and multimedia and will offer opportunities for visitors to directly engage with regional talent.

The aim of the event is to create a dialogue that affirms Dubai’s status as the region’s creative capital.

Walid Ahmed, Head of Dubai Art Season commented, "Lending support to the design industry in the UAE and the wider region is a priority for us. It is vital for Dubai Culture to support art institutions and other existing hubs for talent, particularly because they nurture the younger generation and emerging creatives on a wider scope. By supporting institutions, we increase our impact, which will in turn boost the creative economy. Moreover, The Creative Lab gives us a valuable opportunity to enable cultural and artistic entrepreneurship in the country, which is essential for the future of the industry as a whole. With our many different initiatives throughout the year, it is our mission to establish Dubai as a global, creative, and sustainable city in the sectors of culture, heritage, arts and literature, therefore bringing happiness to Dubai’s society."

