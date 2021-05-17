Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) This year’s celebration by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) of the International Museum Day (IMD) that falls annually on 18th May, is on the theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine".

This year, the authority is providing free entry to its museums across Dubai, affirming their importance as important cultural edifices that connect society members with the rich history and heritage of the UAE, consolidating their connection with the country’s past, and enriching them with its inherent values and traditions.

The world annually celebrates International Museum Day to celebrate the importance of these edifices in spreading knowledge, science and human heritage.

Muna Faisal Algurg, Director of the Museums Department and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of commemorating the day to raise awareness among society members of the importance of museums as pioneering cultural and educational destinations.

Algurg stressed the authority’s commitment to the continuous development of the emirate's museums and upgrading the visitor experience by providing quality services, following the best international practices, and developing various programmes aimed at strengthening the position of museums as vital hubs for the exchange of knowledge and cultural dialogue for the Emirati community and global audiences.

She affirmed that the authority’s initiative to grant the public free access to Dubai Culture’s museums will provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy unique tours that would enrich their knowledge of the UAE’s rich heritage.

Dubai Culture celebrates the emirate’s rich heritage and ancient past, preserving, protecting and transmitting it across generations and granting everyone access to it. By celebrating the emirate's rich cultural heritage, the authority also seeks to consolidate Dubai's position as the largest intellectual meeting place for various cultures in the region.

With the theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine", International Museum Day 2021 invites museums, their professionals and communities to create, imagine and share new practices of (co-)creation of value, new business models for cultural institutions and innovative solutions for the social, economic and environmental challenges of the present.

The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness about the fact that, "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.

Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories.