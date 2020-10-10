Dubai Culture continues engagement with creative community as part of Latifa bint Mohammed’s initiative to support the sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) As part of initiatives undertaken to implement Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s Six-Year Strategic Roadmap, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, visited the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and held discussions with prominent creatives. The engagement was focused on understanding the creative community’s needs and challenges amidst the current circumstances, as well as exploring ways to boost the sector’s recovery and resilience.

This visit is consistent with Dubai Culture’s role as a custodian of the emirate’s cultural landscape and a continuation of the initiative led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council to assist the sector in rebounding from the repercussions of the global pandemic. H.H. Sheikha Latifa had earlier held a series of visits and discussions across Dubai’s creative sector to assess first-hand the industry landscape and the situation faced by creatives. The insights gathered during the visits were fed into new plans for building a robust, sustainable future for the sector in Dubai.

The visit to the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood featured interactions with creative, cultural and arts establishments including the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, Bayt Al Khanyar Museum, the Al Majlis Gallery, and other cultural venues and commercial outlets. Badri also spoke with entrepreneurs and shop owners in the neighbourhood. The engagement is aligned with Dubai Culture’s broader strategy to strengthen the emirate’s status as a global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The Director General said: "As part of our updated strategic roadmap unveiled by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, earlier this year, we at Dubai Culture are committed to creating a bright future for the sector by encouraging and empowering creative talent, celebrating and promoting the emirate’s cultural heritage, and ensuring art and creativity are accessible to everyone, everywhere.

"The interactions represent an important element of our efforts to achieve our new strategic goals. Our channels are always open for our partners to discuss any issues or challenges. We will continue to extend every possible support to them," Badri added.

During the tour, Hala Badri met with Mona Hauser from XVA Art Hotel and Gallery, Lisa Ball-Lechgar from Tashkeel, Wemmy de Maaker from Mawaheb from Beautiful People, Alison Collins from The Majlis Gallery, and Ahmad bin Eisa Alserkal from Alserkal Cultural Foundation who shared their ideas and innovative solutions for promoting the growth of Dubai’s creative and cultural sector. The ideas were further developed in Dubai Culture’s action plan. Another set of meetings with the group will be held next week to discuss the activation of the plan.

The Director General pointed out that Dubai Culture had previously conducted several workshops and brainstorming sessions with members of the local creative community. Based on the inputs of the participants, an initial action plan was developed to support creatives and achieve the Authority’s goals for the sector. She noted that the Authority is implementing a comprehensive action plan to develop the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and ensure the continuity of creative work in the district.

Badri further said: "We were keen to listen to our partners, who have played an instrumental role in enriching the cultural scene in Dubai. We discussed the path forward and what can be done to support the sector’s sustained growth. We will continue to interact closely with the creative community to deepen our understanding of their interests and requirements. We will work hand in hand with our partners to find fresh ways to enhance their contributions to the progress of both the cultural sector and the city."