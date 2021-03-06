UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Bans Serving Drinks In Baby Bottles In View Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Economy bans serving drinks in baby bottles in view of COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy directed coffee shops to stop serving drinks in baby bottles as the practice is against local customs and the precautionary measures in place against COVID-19. The directive was issued after it was found that visitors bring baby bottles to cafes and fill them up with coffee and beverages.

Inspections teams from Dubai Economy promptly summoned the cafes on being alerted on the negative practice and its risks by social media users.

Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local culture and traditions but mishandling of the bottle during the filling could also contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai Economy called on the public to report any negative practices they come across through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website.

