Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on five commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and non-adherence to physical distancing. The violations were spotted in establishments located in Nad Rashid, Al Dhagaya, Al Barsha, and Trade Centre 1 areas, and their activities included real estate brokerage, hairdressing, travel and tourism, cosmetic product trade. A sports event authorised by the Dubai Sports Council also was fined for violation.

The field inspection teams warned four other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 787 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.