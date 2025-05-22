Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) announced that 20 Emirati leaders have joined the inaugural cohort of the Dubai Financial Expert Programme, embarking on a six-month intensive training programme.

Designed to cultivate the next generation of Emirati leaders who will drive innovation within financial institutions in Dubai, the UAE, and globally, as well as further cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for finance, the programme is tailored to enhance the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of Emiratis in the financial services sector as well as develop their entrepreneurial mindsets and leadership skills.

The programme offers its participants an exceptional experience that blends world-class executive education and access to top innovators and C-level executives. It targets UAE nationals between the ages of 25 and 35 who have five to 10 years of professional experience, including financial sector experience.

The first cohort candidates were selected based on a comprehensive assessment of leadership and financial competencies, as well as educational background, demonstrated team leader skills or strategic project managers, and a clear drive for success.

The cohort represents 16 different entities: The Community Development Authority (CDA), Department of Finance – Dubai, DP World, Dubai Centre for Economic Security, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Police, Emirates, the Securities and Commodities Authority, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and Mastercard.

The programme kickstarted with an Orientation Day event organised at Emirates Towers, giving participants an overview of what to expect in the six-month training initiative, followed by a C-level inspirational roundtable.

The cohort has recently returned from executive education training on financial services innovation and purposeful leadership at Said Business school, part of the world-renowned University of Oxford in the UK.

During the visit, they are receiving exposure to subjects including FinTech, innovation in banking, ethics and compliance, AI preparedness and AI transformation in finance, digital finance, and leadership for the future.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, “DIFC continues to play a significant role in transforming Dubai’s position among the region’s leading global financial centre. We believe that the inaugural cohort of the Dubai Financial Expert Programme will be able to join DIFC in driving the future of finance and lead transformational initiatives that will contribute to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Saeed Al Eter, Director-General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the programme embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to cultivate Emirati talent capable of driving financial innovation and solidifying Dubai's standing as a global hub for finance, business, and financial services.

In June 2025, leaders within the cohort will be placed in blue chip financial institutions and innovation companies within DIFC where they will undergo job shadowing of critical roles.

This stint will pave the way for their one-week Silicon Valley, USA, executive trek where participants will visit innovative companies and network with senior executives.

The goal is to learn about the latest innovations and build global networks for future partnerships. Leading to a final showcase of capstone projects focusing on delivering tangible impact and transferring acquired knowledge to the workplace.

The programme culminates with a graduation ceremony at the 2025 Mohammed Bin Rashid Leaders Forum, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the auspices of the MBRCLD and attended by Dubai's leaders and global experts.

It offers participants valuable support through a distinguished network of expert mentors. These mentors guide participants throughout their training journey, providing practical insights and leadership expertise drawn from real-world experience.

The programme's mentors include: Faisal Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of J&F Holdings LLC; Dr. Tariq bin Hendi CEO and board Member, Astra Tech, Member Board of Trustees UAEU; Shamsa Al Falasi, CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head of the UAE; Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, UAE, middle East, and Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank; Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner, Global Ventures; Amnah Ajmal, Thought Leader and Public Speaker; Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority; Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub; Nader Al Bastaki, Managing Director, Dubai Future District Fund; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager GCC, Visa; and Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Sales and Development, DAMAC Properties, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, Founder and COO Amali Properties.

Through this mentorship, participants benefit from expanded intellectual horizons, enhanced professional networks, stronger executive skills, and improved decision-making capabilities.

The MBRCLD, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in September 2024, boasts a distinguished alumni community of over 850 Emirati leaders who have gone on to hold influential positions, significantly contributing to the UAE's development and progress. Among them are 7 government ministers, 10 undersecretaries, 17 directors-general, and 89 executive and deputy executive directors.

MBRCLD aims to “Create Leaders for Tomorrow” by cultivating the next generation of Emirati leaders. Through specialised programmes and targeted initiatives, MBRCLD identifies, develops, and empowers leaders at all levels.