Qatar Announces Five-day Public Holiday For Eid Ul Adha 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:31 PM

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025 while Eid ul Adha is likely to be celebrated on Friday, June 6

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) The government of Qatar has declared a five-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2025, with official time off beginning on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, which coincides with the Day of Arafah, and continuing through the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

The Qatari authorities said that based on the lunar Calendar, the Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025 while Eid ul Adha is likely to be celebrated on Friday, June 6. The final dates will be confirmed following the moon sighting on May 27.

If the crescent moon is sighted on May 27, the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah will begin on May 28; otherwise, it will commence on May 29.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also announced Eid holidays, granting a day off for Arafah followed by three days of Eid, expected to run from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

The authorities in both countries have clarified that the official confirmation of holidays is subject to the moon sighting, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

