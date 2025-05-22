Qatar Announces Five-day Public Holiday For Eid Ul Adha 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:31 PM
Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025 while Eid ul Adha is likely to be celebrated on Friday, June 6
DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) The government of Qatar has declared a five-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2025, with official time off beginning on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, which coincides with the Day of Arafah, and continuing through the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.
The Qatari authorities said that based on the lunar Calendar, the Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025 while Eid ul Adha is likely to be celebrated on Friday, June 6. The final dates will be confirmed following the moon sighting on May 27.
If the crescent moon is sighted on May 27, the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah will begin on May 28; otherwise, it will commence on May 29.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also announced Eid holidays, granting a day off for Arafah followed by three days of Eid, expected to run from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.
The authorities in both countries have clarified that the official confirmation of holidays is subject to the moon sighting, in accordance with Islamic tradition.
Recent Stories
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Middle East
-
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 20253 minutes ago
-
MoEI, MoIAT drive industrial energy efficiency at 'Make it in the Emirates Forum'5 minutes ago
-
Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island16 minutes ago
-
Dubai Financial Services Authority launches 2025 Graduate Programme16 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on National Day16 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up $1.04 Wednesday to $66.40 pb16 minutes ago
-
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha16 minutes ago
-
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies17 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai17 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition17 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual I ..18 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia18 minutes ago