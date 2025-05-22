IHC Approves Bail For 86 PTI Workers Arrested During Nov 26 Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:53 PM
Court approves bail for all 86 PTI workers against surety bonds of Rs10,000 each
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to 86 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were arrested during the party’s protest held on November 26 last year.
A IHC two-member bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the bail petitions and ordered the immediate release of the detained party workers.
PTI's legal team including senior lawyers Ali Bukhari, Sardar Masroof, Zahid Bashir Dar and others represented the detainees in court.
During the hearing, Advocate Ali Bukhari requested a reduction in the bail surety amount, which the court accepted.
The court approved bail for all 86 PTI workers against surety bonds of Rs10,000 each.
The arrests were made during a political demonstration organized by PTI on November 26, which led to heightened tensions in the capital.
It may be mentioned here that many leaders of PTI are still facing the cases related to November 26 protest in Islamabad.
