MoEI, MoIAT drive industrial energy efficiency at 'Make it in the Emirates Forum'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), hosted the Industrial Energy Efficiency Roundtable at the “Make it in the Emirates” forum (MIITE).

Convening federal and local government entities, private sector leaders, and technology providers, the roundtable explored actionable pathways for enhancing industrial energy efficiency.

The roundtable emphasised the role of the UAE’s industrial sector as a key pillar of national economic development. It also highlighted that as the country accelerates its transition toward a net-zero future, improving energy efficiency in manufacturing and heavy industry is essential, but the challenge lies in driving down emissions without undermining productivity, job creation, or competitiveness.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “As the global community pushes forward toward a net-zero future, the UAE continues to lead with vision and action. Our industrial sector is both a cornerstone of national economic growth and a key player in the decarbonisation journey.”

He added, “Globally, industry consumes more than 30 percent of all energy and is responsible for roughly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. In the UAE, the industrial sector accounts for around 60 percent of total national energy consumption. This figure illustrates the magnitude of the opportunity before us: by improving industrial energy efficiency, we not only reduce emissions but also enhance competitiveness, resilience, and cost savings.”

Al Olama pointed out that over the past year, MoEI launched the Federal Energy Management Regulation for Industrial Facilities, setting a clear legal and technical foundation for energy performance improvement across the sector.

In partnership with MoIAT, MoEI developed and launched the Industry Registry Platform—a centralised, digital solution to oversee energy consumption and drive accountability and transparency in industrial operations.

Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industry Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, said, “Since its establishment, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has focused on creating an environment conducive to sustainable industrial growth and promoting industrial technological transformation. This supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with partners from both the public and private sectors. In this context, the Ministry has launched a series of programmes and initiatives that promote sustainability.”

He added that the Ministry launched the Industrial Decarbonisation Roadmap as a comprehensive national initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the industrial sector. In addition, the Industrial Sustainability Alliance was launched to enhance the adoption of green technologies, bringing together leading companies to develop sustainable solutions and enabling companies to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

This supports the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector, attracts new investments, strengthens self-sufficiency, supports supply chains, and promotes the localisation of industries.

Fadhel also highlighted the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on the Energy Demand Side Management project, as well as the integration of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) with the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme through the Green ICV Initiative, which aims to promote sustainability practices across value chains.

In addition, a product conformity platform was launched, alongside other initiatives that reaffirm the Ministry's commitment to a clear vision for a prosperous, resilient, and sustainable industrial sector that is a key contributor to the national GDP.