What Mahira Khan Says About Question To Work Again With Bollywood?

Published May 22, 2025

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

Mahira Khan, who is currently in United States with actor Humayun Saeed to promote their upcoming film Love Guru, has responded to questions during a fan meet-and-greet session

LOS ANGELES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Acclaimed Pakistani film and television actress Mahira Khan has said that the focus should now be on developing Pakistan’s own entertainment industry, amid growing debate over cross-border artistic collaboration.

Mahira Khan, who is currently in the United States with actor Humayun Saeed to promote their upcoming film love Guru, made the remarks during a fan meet-and-greet session. When asked about the possibility of working in Bollywood again, the actress offered a careful yet clear stance.

“I’m not in favour of cancel culture or boycotts,” she said.

“But considering the current situation, emotional reactions are understandable when it comes to matters of national identity. I believe we should focus on our own industry and invest in ourselves — because ultimately, our country is our safe space,”.

A video of Mahira's statement has gone viral on social media which drew mixed reactions.

While many fans praised her for giving a balanced and thoughtful response, others speculated that she would return to Bollywood if given the opportunity.

