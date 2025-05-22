What Mahira Khan Says About Question To Work Again With Bollywood?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:37 PM
Mahira Khan, who is currently in United States with actor Humayun Saeed to promote their upcoming film Love Guru, has responded to questions during a fan meet-and-greet session
LOS ANGELES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Acclaimed Pakistani film and television actress Mahira Khan has said that the focus should now be on developing Pakistan’s own entertainment industry, amid growing debate over cross-border artistic collaboration.
Mahira Khan, who is currently in the United States with actor Humayun Saeed to promote their upcoming film love Guru, made the remarks during a fan meet-and-greet session. When asked about the possibility of working in Bollywood again, the actress offered a careful yet clear stance.
“I’m not in favour of cancel culture or boycotts,” she said.
“But considering the current situation, emotional reactions are understandable when it comes to matters of national identity. I believe we should focus on our own industry and invest in ourselves — because ultimately, our country is our safe space,”.
A video of Mahira's statement has gone viral on social media which drew mixed reactions.
While many fans praised her for giving a balanced and thoughtful response, others speculated that she would return to Bollywood if given the opportunity.
Recent Stories
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
More Stories From Showbiz
-
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?2 minutes ago
-
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment23 hours ago
-
Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case2 days ago
-
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors2 days ago
-
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-in-law Sajal Aly3 days ago
-
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time6 days ago
-
Portuguese guitarist Pedro Jóia to visit Pakistan for cultural performances7 days ago
-
Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs8 days ago
-
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life9 days ago
-
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child10 days ago
-
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 202510 days ago
-
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation12 days ago