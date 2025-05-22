Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding launching a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at advancing artificial intelligence competencies among Ministry of Interior (MoI) personnel.

In a strategic partnership with Inception, a G42 company, and in collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Al Dhakhri, Director-General of Human Resources at the Ministry, on behalf of the MoI, and Andrew Jackson, CEO of Inception, on behalf of the company.

The ceremony was also attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Peng Xiao, CEO of G42; alongside senior officers and officials.

This pioneering programme is designed to build a future-ready police force by equipping MoI staff with essential AI knowledge, hands-on experience, and the tools required to understand, utilise, and innovate with artificial intelligence in their respective domains.

The initiative will be delivered through a modular framework encompassing intensive workshops, interactive seminars, and practical training sessions under the supervision of leading AI experts and practitioners.

Participants will gain foundational insights into AI concepts, explore cutting-edge technologies and their practical applications in public service, and develop the skills needed to integrate AI into their daily workflows.

The programme also places strong emphasis on ethical AI usage, critical thinking, and informed decision-making, ensuring a responsible and effective deployment of AI capabilities.

This initiative represents a significant step in the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing commitment to fostering a smart, agile, and future-ready workforce. Developed in collaboration with Inception and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the programme is tailored to serve the varied needs of MoI personnel—from strategic policymakers to frontline staff—ensuring organisation-wide AI literacy and adoption.

By promoting a culture of innovation, continuous professional development, and responsible technological advancement, the initiative supports the UAE’s broader objectives under the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. It reaffirms the nation’s ambition to position itself as a global leader in the development and application of human-centred, ethically sound AI solutions.

