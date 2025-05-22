Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Launches AI Training Programme For MoI Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding launching a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at advancing artificial intelligence competencies among Ministry of Interior (MoI) personnel.

In a strategic partnership with Inception, a G42 company, and in collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Al Dhakhri, Director-General of Human Resources at the Ministry, on behalf of the MoI, and Andrew Jackson, CEO of Inception, on behalf of the company.

The ceremony was also attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Peng Xiao, CEO of G42; alongside senior officers and officials.

This pioneering programme is designed to build a future-ready police force by equipping MoI staff with essential AI knowledge, hands-on experience, and the tools required to understand, utilise, and innovate with artificial intelligence in their respective domains.

The initiative will be delivered through a modular framework encompassing intensive workshops, interactive seminars, and practical training sessions under the supervision of leading AI experts and practitioners.

Participants will gain foundational insights into AI concepts, explore cutting-edge technologies and their practical applications in public service, and develop the skills needed to integrate AI into their daily workflows.

The programme also places strong emphasis on ethical AI usage, critical thinking, and informed decision-making, ensuring a responsible and effective deployment of AI capabilities.

This initiative represents a significant step in the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing commitment to fostering a smart, agile, and future-ready workforce. Developed in collaboration with Inception and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the programme is tailored to serve the varied needs of MoI personnel—from strategic policymakers to frontline staff—ensuring organisation-wide AI literacy and adoption.

By promoting a culture of innovation, continuous professional development, and responsible technological advancement, the initiative supports the UAE’s broader objectives under the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. It reaffirms the nation’s ambition to position itself as a global leader in the development and application of human-centred, ethically sound AI solutions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Company Rashid Jackson

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

2 minutes ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

9 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

25 minutes ago
 Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

44 minutes ago
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

44 minutes ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

44 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

44 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

45 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates renews commitment to developm ..

United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Ita ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East